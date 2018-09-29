A man has been charged in relation to a seizure of cannabis herb worth €1m made by gardai in County Louth.

Man charged after estimated €1m of cannabis herb seized in Co Louth

The 25 year old appeared at a special sitting of the district court last night where he faced a charge of possession of the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The drugs were seized when gardai searched a van in the Kockaleva area close to the village of Collon on Thursday evening.

Two follow up searches were carried out in Ardee county Louth and Slane county Meath.

The seizure was the result of a cross border joint action force operation.

