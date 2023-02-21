| 11.5°C Dublin

Man caused false alarm by flying drone into critical area at Dublin Airport, court told

Ainis Guzauskas (41) is banned from using or operating a drone under bail conditions after he appeared in court charged over an alleged incident last summer

Ainis Guzauskas leaving the Courts of Criminal Justice after he was charged with flying a drone near Dublin Airport in July last year. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Ainis Guzauskas leaving the Courts of Criminal Justice after he was charged with flying a drone near Dublin Airport in July last year. Photo: Collins Courts

Andrew Phelan

A FATHER-of-two has been accused of causing a false alarm by illegally flying a drone into the "critical area" of Dublin Airport.

Ainis Guzauskas (41) is banned from using or operating a drone under bail conditions after he appeared in court charged over an alleged incident last summer.

