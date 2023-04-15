Man caught with stolen prescription at pharmacy jailed for eight months

A man caught trying to use a stolen prescription to get medication in a pharmacy has been jailed for eight months.

Gerard Brady (46) was caught after staff became suspicious when he presented the stolen script.

Brady, of Woodford Downs, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident happened at Lloyds Pharmacy, Chaplain’s Place, Dublin 22, on November 10, 2020.

The accused presented a prescription to staff, who became suspicious.

It transpired it had come from a booklet from the Tower Medical Centre in Clondalkin.

Brady had 234 previous convictions and was already serving a prison sentence when he appeared in court.

The accused had been addicted to drugs since the age of 18 and had been getting into trouble since, his solicitor Terence Hanahoe said.

His previous theft convictions were mostly minor thefts to feed his habit. The accused was now off drugs, he said.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said Brady had an “extensive history”.

Imposing an eight-month sentence, she backdated it to November last year, when the accused went into custody.