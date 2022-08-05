Man caught with ‘anxiety’ pills jailed

A Dublin man was caught with two trays of alprazolam tablets after gardaí caught him in a drugs transaction, a court has heard.

Dean Paget (33) was convicted and sentenced to one month in prison when he appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court.

The defendant, with an address at Carnlough Road in Cabra, admitted possession of alprazolam tablets, with a street value of €40, on October 15, 2020.

Garda Niall Ring said that he was on patrol at Plunkett Grove in Finglas when he saw a suspected drugs transaction.

Gda Ring said he stopped and searched the defendant, who was found with two trays of alprazolam tablets, which are used to treat anxiety.

The court heard that Paget had 50 previous convictions and had been in custody since May last year.

Paget’s lawyer said her client had no drug convictions, and he was caught with a relatively small amount of drugs.

The defendant had addiction issues in the past, but had received drug counselling and was now clean and doing well.

Paget was attending school in Mountjoy, she added, asking the judge to be as lenient as possible.