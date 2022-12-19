| 13.4°C Dublin

Man caught with €4.5m worth of cocaine in car boot car jailed for seven and a half years

Sonya McLean

A man who was caught with €4.5m worth of cocaine in the boot of his car has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Bradley Spencer (28), with an address in Corian, Pueblos Los Olieos, Malaga in Spain, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession on of the drugs on the Leopardstown Road in Dublin on June 3, 2022. He has no previous convictions.

