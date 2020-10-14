Man caught with €1.2m cocaine had girl (2) in car

A MAN who was caught transporting €1.2m worth of cocaine while driving with his two-year-old daughter in the front seat has been jailed for four years.

Alan Flynn (29), of Forrest Fields Road, River Valley, Swords, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of cocaine with a value greater than €13,000 for sale or supply at O'Casey Road, Parkwest, Ballyfermot, on September 29 last year.

Detective Garda John Paul Flanagan told Derek Cooney, prosecuting, that gardaí received confidential information that a silver VW Golf would be used to transport a quantity of drugs in the Parkwest area.

Det Gda Flanagan said that on the date in question, an unmarked patrol car spotted the Golf on O'Casey Road and signalled for it to stop.

Flynn was driving the car and had his then two-year-old daughter in the front passenger seat.

In the back of the car, gardaí found a total of 18 packages of cocaine spread across the footwell and in an open cardboard box.

The total value of the coc- aine was €1,263,920.

In an interview with gardaí, Flynn said he had a debt for cannabis and, while looking for work, met a man in a pub who gave him a mobile phone.

He later received a call on the phone telling him where to pick up the cocaine and to transport it to a gym in Parkwest.

During a search of his home, gardaí found a stun gun and pepper-spray, which Flynn told them he had for his own protection.

Flynn has seven previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Det Gda Flanagan agreed with Ciaran O'Loughlin, defending, that there was no suggestion his client was a member of any kind of gang.

He accepted it was unlikely Flynn would do something like this in the future.

DESTROYED

Mr O'Loughlin said his client took no care to hide the drugs and they were sitting out in the open.

He said his client's life has been destroyed by this, but he is well aware that it was his own fault.

Judge Pauline Codd said she considered the fact that Flynn had a young child in the car with him to be an aggravating factor.

She said he appeared to have been "a mere courier" and was the lowest cog in the organisation, who committed the offence for a one-off payment.

Judge Codd sentenced Flynn to seven years' imprisonment, but suspended the final three years on strict conditions.

