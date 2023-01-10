| 13.1°C Dublin

Man caught supplying cannabis disguised as Wonka Bars sentenced to three years probation

The man appeared at Belfast Crown Court Expand

John Cassidy

A man who was supplying cannabis disguised as Wonka Bars has been ordered to serve three years on probation.

Steven Hall (35), of Shiels Street, Belfast also had to forfeit £6,725 in cash which will now benefit the charity Addict NI.

