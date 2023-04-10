Man caught storing ketamine and cocaine in wash bag after running up drug debt
Andrew Phelan
A young man caught with €3,750 worth of ketamine and cocaine in a wash bag in his home had agreed to hold the drugs after running up a debt, a court heard.
Latest Courts
Young man let fraudsters use his bank account to transfer €5,000
Dad caught selling crack on O’Connell Bridge was doing so to get his own ‘portion’ of drug
Pet owner stole food for dog he could not afford to feed
Inquest hears meningitis patient (59) suffered fatal lack of oxygen to the brain following row over his breathing tube
Woman charged with organised prostitution after more than 45 sex workers discovered at alleged brothels in Dublin and Louth
International gang member fails in sentence appeal and denied return of his €50k ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Former League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed after moving almost €200,000 in criminal cash
Student (21) admits causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by careless driving
Boy settles High Court nervous shock action for €20,000 after he attended scene of overturned bus his sisters were travelling on
Man caught drunk driving his horse and cart to get cigarettes ordered to do a safer driving course
Top Stories
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
Latest NewsMore
Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest
Garda chief Drew Harris is jeered at by members of the Garda Representative Association in Westport this morning.
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Sometimes it takes one moment – Thomas Frank wary of ‘clear favourites’ Chelsea
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades unveils upcycled chairs for Chelsea Flower Show
Punchestown 2023: What time, TV channel, and all you need to know
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is jeered while addressing GRA conference
David Tollerton: Diane Abbott’s suggestion that Jews don’t experience racism is not only absurd – but dangerous
Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video