Man caught on CCTV breaking into vehicles in housing estate jailed for six months

A YOUNG man caught on CCTV cameras attempting to get into vehicles in a housing estate has been jailed for six months.

Kadesh Tracey (27) was identified from the clothing he was wearing, a garda said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a six-month sentence and disqualified him from driving for one year.

The defendant, with an address at Hazel Grove in Portrane, admitted trespass and attempting to get into a vehicle at Willowbrook estate in Donabate last January 30.Garda Brian Murphy told Swords District Court that gardaí were called to the scene following reports that a male was trying to get into a number of vehicles.

Gda Murphy said he viewed CCTV which showed a man going over a garden wall, and trying to get into a car which was parked on the driveway of a house at Willowbrook estate.

Gda Murphy said officers patrolled the area, and found Tracey, who was wearing the same clothes as the man in the CCTV. He co-operated fully with gardaí.

The court heard Tracey had 38 previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said Tracey had been “beset by social problems his whole life” and was doing his best to get on the straight and narrow.

Mr Kennedy said Tracey, a father of one, was dealing with his drug habit, and was attending drug counselling. He was also due to start a new job in a restaurant, the lawyer added.

Mr Kennedy also asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.