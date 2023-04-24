| 7.8°C Dublin

Man caught drunk driving his horse and cart to get cigarettes ordered to do a safer driving course

Stephen Maguire

A man who was caught driving his horse and cart while drunk to get cigarettes has been ordered to do a safer driving course.

Danny Connors (48), appeared before Letterkenny District Court, in Co Donegal, which heard the accused was three and a half time over the drink-driving limit.

