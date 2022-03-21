Man caught carrying realistic gun had it ‘because it was cool’

A YOUNG man seen carrying a realistic imitation gun in Dublin city centre told gardaí who stopped him he had it “because it was cool”.

Ciaran Kane (28) had bought the pellet gun as a gift to himself and to use as an ornament just before a member of the public saw him concealing it and raised the alarm.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave him an eight-month suspended sentence. Kane, of Roebuck Drive, Perrystown, pleaded guilty to possession of a realistic imitation firearm in an incident on June 13, 2019.

Dublin District Court heard a security officer working on North Earl Street was approached by a member of the public, who pointed out the accused and said Kane had a gun concealed on his person.

The security guard saw the accused move the gun from his jacket to his hoodie pocket.

He followed Kane but lost sight of him.

Gardaí were called and the accused returned to the street, where he was stopped and searched. A pellet gun was found in his pocket, with pellets in the same pocket.

When asked why he had it, Kane “told gardaí he had it because it was cool” and he had bought it on Moore Street.

There was no allegation that he produced it in any way but he could not offer any lawful reason for having it in his possession.

Kane had come into a sum of money resulting from a civil claim and “simply bought the gun as a gift to himself”, his lawyer said. He bought it as an ornament that day and was walking home with it when he was stopped.

“He saw this gun as a gift or a prize rather than anything to be used,” the lawyer said.

Kane had a number of issues growing up, including ADHD, and did not get the necessary assistance, the court heard.

He was susceptible to peer pressure, engaged in substance abuse and his mother had had to tell him to leave the family home a year and a half ago. He went into a hostel where he was not very well treated and the substance abuse continued.

Kane was now in custody on other charges and was doing “considerably better”.

His mother was happy to have him back in the home such was the progress he was making, his lawyer said.

Judge Smyth said it was a serious matter deserving of a custodial sentence but he suspended the eight months for a year.