| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Man caught by gardaí handing over cannabis to a street dealer jailed for two and half years after drugs was found in his home

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Sonya McLean

A man who was caught by gardaí handing over cannabis to a street dealer has been jailed for two and half years after a further amount of drugs was found in his home.

Alex Campbell (29) now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having drugs for sale or supply at his then home in Custom House Square, Dublin 1, on May 14, 2021. He has one previous conviction for possession of drugs.

Most Watched

Privacy