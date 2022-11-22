Man caught by gardaí handing over cannabis to a street dealer jailed for two and half years after drugs was found in his home

A man who was caught by gardaí handing over cannabis to a street dealer has been jailed for two and half years after a further amount of drugs was found in his home.

Alex Campbell (29) now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having drugs for sale or supply at his then home in Custom House Square, Dublin 1, on May 14, 2021. He has one previous conviction for possession of drugs.

Garda Brian O’Connell said he stopped Campbell in a taxi after he saw a suspected drug transaction when Campbell handed over a paper bag to a man who in turn handled him a bundle of cash.

When stopped Campbell had €835 in his hand and a further €150 in his pocket.

The other man was stopped and 263g of cannabis, valued at €5,274, was found in the paper bag.

Campbell was arrested and brought back to Pearse Street Garda Station where a small bag containing 8.6g of cannabis, valued at €172, was found on him.

He claimed during interview he was homeless but gardaí later established he had been living in an apartment in the city centre.

A subsequent search of this apartment led to the discovery of a large amount of cannabis contained in four bags and valued at €65,442.

A further bag of cannabis, valued at €6,500, was found in the living room and €7,055 in cash was found in a kitchen cupboard, along with a weighing scales and bagging.

Campbell was arrested again and took ownership of the larger amount of cannabis found in the bedroom. He said he was holding the drugs.

Padraig Dwyer SC, defending told Judge Martin Nolan that his client had been holding the drugs to clear a debt.

He accepted that Campbell was also a distributor of drugs to street dealers.

He said Campbell came from a dysfunctional family home and left school at the age of 16.

“He has huge regret for what he did. He blames his substance abuse on it and wants to get help to combat his addiction,” Mr Dwyer said.

A psychologist report before the court said he had been diagnosed with ADHD and counsel said he is currently in Father Peter McVerry accommodation and is doing well.

Judge Nolan accepted while Campbell was “not at the very lowest level (of drug dealing), he was close to it”.

He accepted he had pleaded guilty, co-operated with the garda investigation and has various challenges in his life.

“He was a mature man who involved himself,” Judge Nolan said before he accepted that Campbell owed money to people “who are not the most forgiving of people”. He jailed him for two and half years.