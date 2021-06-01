Man called garda ‘Robocop’ as cans of beer seized during lockdown

Shane McTiernan charged with breach of the peace

A CONSTRUCTION worker was arrested after he told a garda he was “like Robocop” when his beer was confiscated during lockdown.

Father-of-two Shane Mc Tiernan (29) insisted he was not drinking and was bringing the cans home for a friend when he was approached by officers on the Liffey boardwalk in Dublin city centre.

Judge John O’Leary found him guilty of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Fining him €350, he said he accepted the accused had not actually been drinking and “just got upset,” but advised him in future to “just walk away” if he got annoyed with a garda.

McTiernan, of Doon, Boyle, Co Roscommon, had pleaded not guilty.

Garda Thomas Hughes told Dublin District Court there were complaints about people drinking at Eden Quay on April 18, 2020.

When approached, Tiernan became abusive, told the garda to “f**k off”,” and said: “Have you nothing better to do?

“You are like Robocop.”

He seized the accused’s seven cans of Heineken and as he was arresting another man, McTiernan walked towards him and said “I want me cans.”

The garda told him to leave and he replied: “f**king arrest me.”

McTiernan told the court he had just come from surgery “on his tailbone” and bought the beer for a friend.

He was on heavy painkillers and had not taken a sip of alcohol, he said.

He insisted he used no bad language but admitted the “Robocop” remark.