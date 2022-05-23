| 12.7°C Dublin

Man ‘bullied’ dementia sufferer with requests for money, court hears

Bernard Joyce (43), of Briarfield Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin, leaving Dublin District Court where he was charged with harassment. Expand

Andrew Phelan

A MAN harassed an 87-year-old dementia sufferer by making repeated calls to his home and “bullying” him with requests for money, a court heard.

Bernard Joyce (43) pestered the “vulnerable” man in seven separate incidents at his house in north Dublin.

