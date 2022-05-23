Man ‘bullied’ dementia sufferer with requests for money, court hears

A MAN harassed an 87-year-old dementia sufferer by making repeated calls to his home and “bullying” him with requests for money, a court heard.

Bernard Joyce (43) pestered the “vulnerable” man in seven separate incidents at his house in north Dublin.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for gardaí to ask the man if he wished to make a victim impact statement.

Joyce, with an address at Briarfield Road, Kilbarrack, pleaded guilty to harassing the man at the victim’s home between May 1 and October 19, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt told Judge Bryan Smyth the Director of Public Prosecutions was consenting to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court on a plea of guilty only.

This was subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Judge Smyth asked for an outline of the allegations.

Sgt McDevitt said it was the prosecution’s case that the accused harassed the victim, who was aged 87 and “vulnerable”, suffering from severe dementia.

The harassment took the form of unwanted calls to the man’s north Dublin address, where he was “bullying” the victim for money, she said.

This was reported to the gardaí by the man’s son.

CCTV was installed at the address and there was video footage from seven incidents when Joyce called to the house, pestering the victim for money, the court heard.

These incidents were on May 1, May 10, June 15, August 12, August 30, October 17 and October 19.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction after hearing the summary of the evidence, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

Joyce had more than 100 previous convictions.

The judge said he wanted the injured party to be asked about making a victim impact statement, if this was possible given that he was suffering from dementia.