| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Man bought €15k of stolen bikes and tools ‘recklessly to sell on

Marius Mascan (40) had since realised that &ldquo;if something looks too good to be true it definitely is&rdquo;, his defence said Expand

Close

Marius Mascan (40) had since realised that &ldquo;if something looks too good to be true it definitely is&rdquo;, his defence said

Marius Mascan (40) had since realised that “if something looks too good to be true it definitely is”, his defence said

Marius Mascan (40) had since realised that “if something looks too good to be true it definitely is”, his defence said

Andrew Phelan

A traffic management worker caught with up to €15,000 worth of stolen bicycles and tools had “recklessly” bought them online to fix up and sell on.

Marius Mascan (40) had since realised that “if something looks too good to be true it definitely is”, his defence said.

Most Watched

Privacy