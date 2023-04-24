Man bought €15k of stolen bikes and tools ‘recklessly to sell on

A traffic management worker caught with up to €15,000 worth of stolen bicycles and tools had “recklessly” bought them online to fix up and sell on.

Marius Mascan (40) had since realised that “if something looks too good to be true it definitely is”, his defence said.

Judge Deirdre Gearty gave him a two-month suspended sentence after Blanchardstown District Court heard it was not an “elaborate scheme”.

Mascan, a father-of-two of Foxborough Glade, Lucan, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property on April 13, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said a search was carried out at the accused’s home and a large number of bicycles and tools were seized.

The tools included saws, drills, hedge trimmers, strimmers and batteries.

No proof of purchase was provided for any of the items and gardaí believed them to be stolen.

The approximate combined value of the stolen goods was between €10,000 and €15,000.

Mascan had no previous convictions.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty only and Judge Gearty accepted jurisdiction.

The accused’s work had been quite heavily restricted during Covid and his financial situation was difficult, his solicitor said.

He was married with two children and had “heavy rent” to pay.

“He was purchasing items from the internet, doing them up and selling them on,” she said.

He was pleading guilty on the basis of recklessness rather than knowledge that they were stolen.

“He’s aware now that when something looks too good to be true, it definitely is,” she said.

Judge Gearty suspended the sentence for two months and said if the accused did not want it activated it was "very much up to himself".