Man barred from garda station after alleged attack on officer

A Dublin man has been barred from one of the busiest garda stations in the capital following an alleged attack on an officer there.

Gardaí arrested Ryan Quinn (40), who is of no fixed abode, in the early hours of Saturday and held him pending his appearance before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court.

He is accused of assault causing harm to a named officer at Pearse Street station, using violent language or behaviour and failing to comply with a warning to leave the vicinity.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said bail terms had been agreed with gardaí.

Judge Simms released him on bail to appear again in July for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also acceded to a request from prosecuting officer Garda Eamon Leen to order the accused to “stay away from Pearse Street garda station” and to have no contact with the officer he allegedly attacked.

Noting Mr Quinn was unemployed, the judge granted legal aid.