Man awarded €508k as judge calls lift fall ‘the stuff of nightmares’ 

One of the five people who were injured when a hotel lift plummeted three floors to a basement has been awarded over €508,000 by the High Court.

Kevin Meehan suffered multiple injuries in the accident at the Killarney Plaza Hotel in Kerry on July 9, 2011.

The facts of the case were “the stuff of nightmares,” Mr Justice Michael Hanna said when making the award.

The judge said he could only imagine the sense of horror of those who observed the scene of mayhem after the accident and at the hospital as the five members of the same extended family were brought in with injuries.

Mr Meehan ended up with multiple fractures to the spine and knee injuries and was in a wheelchair for three months after the accident.

The 43-year-old is one of five from the same extended family, including his wife Jennie Wong, who sued over the accident as they tried to return to their rooms in the Killarney Plaza after a wedding ceremony.

Mr Meehan’s brother Andrew and his sister in law Patricia O’Leary from Co Meath previously settled on confidential terms their actions as a result of the lift accident.

Mr Meehan from Celbridge, Co Kildare had sued the hotel owners, Shawcove Ltd with registered offices at Castleisland, Co Kerry.

He also sued companies involved in installing and maintaining lifts Ellickson Engineering Ltd, in receivership of Kilmurry, Waterford; Kilell Ltd also of Kilmurry, Waterford and Otis Ltd, Naas Road Business Park, Dublin and Otis Elevator Ireland Ltd of the same address as well as lift components manufacturer Daldoss Elevetronic Spa of Valsugana, Italy.

The court has previously heard liability was conceded in the case in 2019 and the cases were before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr Justice Hanna will now hear the cases of Mr Meehan’s wife Jennie and his brother Paul Meehan.

In 2017 engineering company Ellickson Engineering Ltd now in receivership was fined €750,000 after it was found guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court of a single breach of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act over the installation of the hotel lift in and around April 2004.

In his judgement on Wednesday, Mr Justice Hanna said there was no doubt Kevin Meehan suffered a frightening experience as he saw an immediate threat not only to his own life but also to his wife’s life.

The judge accepted he suffered flashbacks which decreased over the years but the accident had a negative impact on his life.

He was also satisfied that the case before the Circuit Court where the engineering company was found guilty and fined caused Mr Meehan to relive the “harrowing experience”.

It was clear Mr Meehan’s back injuries were at the severe end of the scale and he also suffered bilateral injuries to his knees, he said.

He was a very active person from a young age and in the years after the accident he had increasing difficulty with his knees and will in the future require knee replacements.

The injury to his right knee, the judge said, should be viewed as a severe and permanent condition.

Mr Meehan, he said, was a highly motivated and able man who had returned to work starting with a 12 hour week eight months after the accident. He continues to work full-time in a demanding job and is at managerial level, he said.

The judge was satisfied it had not been proved his injuries had led Mr Meehan to lose out on job opportunities.

Mr Justice Hanna said Mr Meehan came across as negative and gloomy as he gave evidence but there was no doubt he had suffered serious injuries and he was entitled to be gloomy.