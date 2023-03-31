| 10°C Dublin

Man awarded €100k damages over grandfather’s killing involving police informant

The funeral of Sean McParland

Close

The funeral of Sean McParland

The funeral of Sean McParland

The funeral of Sean McParland

Alan Erwin

A man who witnessed the sectarian killing of his grandfather in an attack involving a protected police informant is to receive £90,000(€100,000) damages, a High Court judge ruled today.

Michael Monaghan Jr was awarded the payout in his claim against the Chief Constable over the loyalist paramilitary murder of Sean McParland in north Belfast nearly 30 years ago.

