Man at centre of property dispute found dead with 25 stab wounds, trial told

Paul Jones was found murdered in his home on Bandon Road, Cork. He had sustained 25 stab wounds. Photo: Provision

A MURDER trial has been told a man at the centre of a property dispute was found dead in his home with 25 stab wounds to his head, chest, back and arm.

The Central Criminal Court heard from State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, that Paul Jones (55) had also sustained a chop-type injury to his head which fractured his skull and left an 11cm-long cut.

Stab wounds to his body also penetrated to his kidney, lung, liver and diaphragm, resulting in major blood loss.

Helen Jones (53) – a sister of the deceased – and her boyfriend, Keith O'Hara (43), have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Jones on September 4, 2019.

Both deny the murder of Mr Jones, whose body was found in a house on the Bandon Road in Cork on September 7, 2019.

Ms Jones, of Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, also denied a charge of aggravated burglary at 108 Bandon Road on September 4.

Mr O'Hara, also of Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, denied a charge of burglary at the same address and date.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath and a jury of seven men and five women were told by State counsel Siobhan Lankford SC it was prosecution argument that there was "bad blood" over a property dispute between Ms Jones and two of her brothers – Paul and Liam – involving the fate of the family home where she resided.

Dr Mulligan ruled that the cause of death was due to the chop wound to the head and stab injuries to the torso.

"Death in this case was due to the chop wound to the head and multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen."

She said one of the stab wounds to the back had penetrated to a depth of 12cm.

Dr Mulligan was shown a large machete with a curved tip to its 27cm blade which Gardaí had recovered near the scene.

She said such a weapon was consistent with the type of injury sustained to Mr Jones's head and which resulted in a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

However, she said it was not the type of weapon which likely inflicted the stab wounds to his chest and back.

"This machete or a similar weapon could have caused the chop injury," she said.

"However, it is highly unlikely that this (weapon) caused the stab wounds."

Dr Mulligan said the stab wounds varied in depth from 3cm to 12cm, with seven of the stab wounds involving penetrations of 10cm or more.

She also found nearly 30 bruises and abrasions to Mr Jones's body.

Ms Lankford said the State will introduce evidence that a heavy machete was found near the scene of Mr Jones's death, with the blood of the deceased on the blade and the DNA of Mr O'Hara on the handle.

She said the State will also introduce evidence showing that blood from the deceased was found on clothing later seized from both defendants by gardaí.

Ms Lankford said one taxi driver, Pat Moynihan, will say he brought both defendants to the property at 108 Bandon Road on the evening of September 4 – with several local witnesses seeing Ms Jones with a knife in her hand.

The taxi driver involved knew both Mr Jones and Ms Jones.

It will be claimed that Ms Jones banged repeatedly and aggressively on the door of her brother's home with the knife.

Ms Lankford said several witnesses will also offer evidence to the trial that both Ms Jones and Mr O'Hara were seen going into the property after the front door was opened by Mr Jones, who was wearing only black boxer shorts.

She said another witness will offer testimony that a man was later seen lying on the floor of the property with a person standing over him.

A short time later, two people were seen in a very distressed condition in a nearby housing estate.

When a concerned local woman, Birgit Greiner-Bohlan, called a taxi for them, the contact number given for the collection was Keith O'Hara's mobile.

Both were later picked up by a taxi and brought to Cahergal Avenue – and the State said the second taxi driver, Daniel Chidi-Ibe, will offer evidence he later discovered blood on the back seat of the taxi.

This blood was found to be that of Mr O'Hara.

Ms Lankford said Ms Jones and Mr O'Hara were involved in a relationship and both resided at the time at Cahergal Avenue, which was the Jones family home.

However, after her father's death the property was left to her two brothers, Liam and Paul.

Legal action resulted but a compromise was reached in 2018 where Ms Jones would leave the property and, on its sale, she would receive a portion of the proceeds.

However, when auctioneer signs were placed on the property, a call was made to take them down.

"There was bad blood between the parties over this issue," Ms Lankford said.

Despite the compromise, the State will offer evidence that Ms Jones and Mr O'Hara were not happy about the situation at Cahergal Avenue.

Another witness will say they met both defendants.

"Ms Jones told her about this [property] dispute. Mr O'Hara (who was present) said the brother will pay, or words to that effect.

"It is the State's case that Helen Jones had the motive for this offence. Mr O'Hara was living with her. He was supportive of her."

Ms Lankford said Mr Jones's blood was also found on clothing seized from the defendants.

On September 5, Ms Jones had given a bag of clothing to a friend and asked her to wash it.

Gardaí later seized clothing from both defendants.

"Forensic Science Ireland found that clothing seized from both co-defendants had on it the blood of the deceased."

Mr Justice MacGrath advised that the case could last between three and four weeks given that over 150 witnesses are due to be called.

The trial continues.