Man at centre of Canada Goose jacket threats is son of gangster shot dead as they lay in bed

Aaron Cunningham’s father was murdered in a gangland feud as he slept in bed beside him when he was a child

Aaron Cunningham as a youngster (above) with his father Paul Cunningham who was murdered, and John Cunningham and Aaron Cunningham outside court. Expand

Eamon Dillon

A man at the centre of death threats over the sale of Canada Goose jackets is the son of a gangland figure shot dead as he slept beside him as young child.

This week, Aaron Cunningham, who got a four-year suspended sentence for the threats,
witnessed the brutal murder of his gangster father Paul Cunningham in 2004.

