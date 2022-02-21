Man assaulted ex after lying to landlord to access home

A MAN became violent toward his ex-partner at her home, pushing her into furniture after he got into the apartment by lying to her landlord.

Iyad Madani (27) then stole his ex’s phone when she tried to call gardaí, a court heard.

The case against him was adjourned for the production of a victim impact statement.

Madani, with an address at Fairfield Avenue, East Wall, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner and stealing her phone.

Dublin District Court heard the incident took place at Bachelor’s Walk last October 22. Gardaí were called to the scene and the victim told them Madani had gained entry to the apartment by lying to her landlord who opened the door.

While there, Madani tried to steal her laptop, became violent and pushed the woman, who collided withinto a dresser.

When she tried to call 999 he grabbed the phone from her hand and attempted to throw it into the garden. When she made a second attempt to call the gardaí, he fled the scene.

While gardaí were there, Madani tried to gain access to the apartment again.

He made admissions when gardaí spoke to him and the phone was recovered.

Judge Bryan Smyth accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court after hearing the outline of evidence.

He remanded the accused on continuing bail to a date next month, for the prosecution to ask the injured party if she wished to make a victim impact statement.

Mitigation will be heard before the case is finalised.