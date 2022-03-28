Man asked gardaí ‘are you here for me, boys?’ before leading them on chase outside prison

A MAN asked gardaí “are you here for me, boys?” when they saw him attempt to throw an object over the wall of a Dublin prison.

Father-of-one Joseph Curran (22) ran from the officers, jumping into people’s gardens as he fled.

He was jailed for three months when he appeared at Blanchardsttown District Court.

Curran, from Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, admitted attempting to convey an article into Wheatfield prison in the incident last August 5.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a drugs search and trespassing in the same incident.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge David McHugh the accused was seen by gardaí at the back of the prison throwing an object over a wall.

The court heard he said “are you here for me boys?” when the gardaí approached him.

Curran then “took off running”, jumping into several gardens as he attempted to flee the gardaí before being caught.

Curran had previous convictions and was in custody when he appeared in court.

Defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said it was accepted that the accused did not have a very good record, but he was doing well while in custody, was attending school there and keeping his head down.

The sentence was given on one of the trespass charges but the judge took the others into consideration.