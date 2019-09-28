Man arrested in connection with murder of John Gibson at Citywest Shopping Centre
A man has been arrested this morning in connection with the murder of John Gibson at Citywest Shopping Centre in September 2017.
The 23-year-old is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.
Gibson, who worked as fitness instructor, was gunned down in a car park in Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, at around 9.20pm on September 18.
An inquest later found that Gibson died died due to multiple gunshot wounds.
