A man has been arrested this morning in connection with the murder of John Gibson at Citywest Shopping Centre in September 2017.

A man has been arrested this morning in connection with the murder of John Gibson at Citywest Shopping Centre in September 2017.

Man arrested in connection with murder of John Gibson at Citywest Shopping Centre

The 23-year-old is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

Gibson, who worked as fitness instructor, was gunned down in a car park in Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, at around 9.20pm on September 18.

An inquest later found that Gibson died died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Online Editors