Man arrested for hurling abuse at barber shop staff over price of haircut

A man was arrested when he hurled abuse at barber shop staff following a disagreement over the price of a haircut, a court has heard.

Craig McDonnell’s threatening behaviour continued when gardaí arrived to deal with the incident.

Judge Treasa Kelly fined him €200 when he admitted a public order offence.

McDonnell (25), a father-of-one from Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Bolton Street on July 4 last year.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to the Blade Room barber shop at 4pm on the day. McDonnell was using threatening and abusive language to staff.

There was “another gentleman” with him when gardaí arrived, a sergeant said. McDonnell was screaming outside the shop, was threatening to gardaí and used a number of expletives, the court heard.

He had three previous convictions, including one for a public order offence.

McDonnell was at the barber shop on the day when there was a disagreement over the price of a haircut, defence barrister John Griffin said.

This resulted in the gardaí being called. McDonnell was under the influence of some alcohol at the time, though he was not charged in relation to that, the court heard.

He was apologetic for his behaviour.

McDonnell was in custody on remand when he appeared in court.