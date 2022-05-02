Man appears in court in connection with 52kg of suspected drug called khat

A man has appeared in court this morning after 52kg of a suspected drug called khat was found in his luggage when he arrived at Dublin Airport.

Khat is a plant which has leafy green leaves which produce a stimulant effect similar to amphetamine use when chewed.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Ballymun arrested Antonius Van De Heijning (69) following the seizure of the suspected drugs at the airport yesterday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Revenue Customs had stopped him and searched his luggage in the arrivals hall.

Approximately 52kg of plant material was discovered in his baggage with an estimated street value of €26,000.

He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act in Ballymun Garda Station overnight and appeared in Dublin District Court this morning at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Garda Conor Garland of Ballymun garda station gave evidence that he arrested Mr Van De Heijning and was present when he was charged with one count of possession, one count of possession with intent to supply, and one count of importation of khat under the Misuse of Drugs Act.