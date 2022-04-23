Man appears in court charged with robbing alcohol and bicycle from Limerick man Alan Bourke who died after suspected assault

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol and a bicycle in Limerick city on Friday, April 15 last.

Mr Bourke (48) was found seriously injured outside Colbert train station on the evening of Friday April 15 and he later died in hospital.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening, Garda Dean Landers told the court that Mark Ryan of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick made no reply in response to being charged at 1.35pm on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Ryan is charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at Parnell Street, Limerick city, last Friday week.

Garda Landers of Roxboro Rd Garda Station in Limerick told the court that Mr Ryan was arrested at his home in Limerick at 8.40pm on Friday April 22 and brought to Roxboro Rd Garda Station.

Solicitor for Mr Ryan, John Herbert told Judge Mary Cashin that there would be no application for bail and that Mr Ryan, who is unemployed, could be remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Herbert asked that Mr Ryan be produced in court for the execution of a number of district court warrants.

Mr Herbert said: “It is our intention to deal with those matters on Tuesday.”

Mr Bourke from St Mary's Park in Limerick was found seriously injured on the forecourt outside Colbert train station on Parnell Street in Limerick on the evening of Friday April 15 and he later died in hospital.

The father of one was buried on Friday and he was remembered for his “great sporting life”, during which he played soccer and rugby for Ireland at junior level.

Mr Bourke was a talented striker with Mungret Regional FC in the 1990s and represented Ireland at junior international level.

It’s believed Mr Bourke had been living in Cork in recent times before his death.

In court, Mr Herbert asked that he be assigned legal aid for Mr Ryan after telling Judge Cashin that he is a suitable candidate as he is an unemployed man.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid and remanded Mr Ryan in custody and ordered that Mr Ryan be produced in Limerick District Court for Tuesday.

Gardaí said on Saturday that a second man, also aged in his 30s, arrested in relation to the investigation into the fatal assault of Mr Bourke is still being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.