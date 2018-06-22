Man appears in court charged with rape of woman in Dublin park

A man has appeared in court today charged with the rape of a woman in a Dublin park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The accused, a man in his early 30s, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court today.

Judge David McHugh heard details of arrest, charge and caution from Garda Tara Byrne of Blanchardstown Garda Station. She told the court that the accused was arrested at 7pm on Wednesday in the Dublin 15 area and brought to Blanchardstown garda station.

He was charged with the rape of the woman in a West Dublin park in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The court heard he made no reply when charged.

It is alleged that the accused met with the woman in a West Dublin pub and conversed with her before they left together some time later and went to the man’s address. It is then alleged that they walked to a local park where the man became violent and threatening before forcing the woman to perform oral sex on him and then having non-consensual vagina sex with her.

It is alleged he then forced the woman to have oral sex with him again. The court heard that the accused said to the woman “Do what you’re told or I’ll kill you” and led her to believe he had a knife, threatened to kill her, slice her, and cut her up into little pieces.

The court heard that the accused attempted to strangle his victim with her own scarf and told her she was lucky he didn’t cut her up before leaving the park.

Garda Byrne told the court the victim was left with a vaginal laceration as well as bruising, and was seen on CCTV leaving the park in a distressed and undressed state.

She said CCTV shows the accused and the victim in the pub, leaving the pub, and entering the park where the attack took place, but only records the victim leaving, and that the accused made some admissions identifying himself on CCTV footage during questioning. The man applied for bail but this was objected to and judge McHugh refused bail, remanding the accused to Cloverhill Prison to appear again on July 28.

