Man appears in court charged with poisoning over death of champion Irish dancer

An alleged killer has appeared in court charged with poisoning over the death of a champion Irish dancer.

Joel Osei, 25, is charged with murder, poisoning, theft and fraud after Adrian Murphy, 43, was found dead in his apartment in Battersea, southwest London on June 4.

Osei appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey today wearing a grey prison tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name.

A second man was rushed to hospital and narrowly survived after Osei allegedly administered the same substance to him.

