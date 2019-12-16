Man appears in court charged with poisoning over death of champion Irish dancer
An alleged killer has appeared in court charged with poisoning over the death of a champion Irish dancer.
Joel Osei, 25, is charged with murder, poisoning, theft and fraud after Adrian Murphy, 43, was found dead in his apartment in Battersea, southwest London on June 4.
Osei appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey today wearing a grey prison tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name.
A second man was rushed to hospital and narrowly survived after Osei allegedly administered the same substance to him.
Osei was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 20 December.
Joel Smith, prosecuting, said: 'The defendant previously appeared in court on theft, fraud and poison allegations.
'He has been charged and summoned on postal requisition on an allegation of murder that arises from the same facts as it was one of the victims from the poison allegation that subsequently died.
'The defendant's partner has been in contact with police. She telephoned police.'
Osei, of no fixed address, is charged with murder, two counts of poisoning by administering a substance to endanger life, two counts of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation.
He will enter pleas at the Old Bailey on February 17.
Mr Murphy, a seven-time All Ireland Irish dancing champion, produced and choreographed numerous Irish dance shows, including Feet of Fire, and FireDance The Show.
He was laid to rest in his native Co Kilkenny besides his parents on July 17.
Online Editors