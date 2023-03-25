| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

latest Man appears in court charged with murdering his sister and attempted murder of his niece (12)

Alesia Nazarova (37) Expand

Close

Alesia Nazarova (37)

Alesia Nazarova (37)

Alesia Nazarova (37)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his sister Alesia Nazarova and attempting to murder her daughter.

Kornelijus Bracas appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this morning via videolink from police custody.

Most Watched

Privacy