A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his sister Alesia Nazarova and attempting to murder her daughter.

Kornelijus Bracas appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this morning via videolink from police custody.

The 25-year-old is charged with the murder of Ms Nazarova (37), the attempted murder of his 12-year-old niece and damaging a property by fire in Portadown on March 21.

Bracas, of Church Street in the town, is also charged with the theft of a bank card belonging to Ms Nazarova on the same date.

No application for bail was made and District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to be heard again at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on April 21.

Ms Nazarova was found dead after reports of a fire at a house on Church Street in Portadown on Tuesday.

Her daughter was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged to the care of her aunt.

A GoFundMe page has raised over £9,000 in aid of Ms Nazarova’s daughter following the death of her mother.

In a plea for donations the fundraiser’s organiser said it was to help a “young girl with special needs who lost everything, the most loved person in her life, due to this devastating event”.

“The girl has been left with no single parent. Any donation big or small will help tremendously the family during this most difficult time.”