Man appears in court charged with murder of three people

A MAN in his 30s has appeared in court charged with the murder of three people in South County Dublin last month.

The man stood with his hands in his coat pockets for the duration of the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

The accused must apply to the High Court for bail on a murder charge.

The man was brought before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning charged with the murder of three people, whose bodies were found at a Dublin home in October.

Detective Sergeant John White told the court that "Section 252 of the Children Act will apply as two of the injured parties are juveniles".

Judge Anne Watkin ordered that reporting restrictions will apply.

Sgt White gave evidence of arresting the man at Dundrum Garda Station yesterday afternoon, before he was charged with the three offences.

Sgt White said the man was given a true copy of each of the charge sheets and he had nothing to say to the charges after caution.

Defence lawyer Morgan Shelley applied for free legal aid and defence solicitor Phelim O'Neill was assigned on legal aid.

Mr Shelley also reminded the court that reporting restrictions applied. Judge Watkin remanded the man in custody to Thursday, December 3.

The man, who was wearing jeans, a black mask and brown parka jacket, stood with his hands in his pockets for the duration of the short hearing. He did not address the court.

Gardai launched a murder investigation after the bodies of the three people were found in a house in Dublin last month.

The deceased people and the accused man cannot be named as a result of a recent decision by the Court of Appeal.

Online Editors