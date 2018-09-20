A man has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of mother-of-two Ingrida Maciokaite in Dundalk on Tuesday afternoon.

A man has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of mother-of-two Ingrida Maciokaite in Dundalk on Tuesday afternoon.

Man appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-two Ingrida Maciokaite (31)

Edmundas Dauksa (48), with an address at Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk, but originally from Lithuania, appeared at Dundalk District Court before judge Conal Gibbons.

Garda Joseph Bell gave evidence that Mr Dauksa was arrested at Dundalk garda station at 10.08pm yesterday and charged with murder at 10.38pm.

The court heard that when charged Mr Dauksa made no reply.

Wearing a dark blue hoodie, light grey tracksuit bottoms, and dark trainers with white soles, Mr Dauksa sat silent in the court throughout the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on September 27 via videolink.

Flowers are laid at the scene of Ingrida Maciokaite’s death

No application for bail was made as such an application in a murder charge can only be made through the High Court at a future date.

Mr Daukas’s solicitor applied for free legal aid, saying that the accused runs his own business as a fisherman harvesting shellfish.

Legal aid was granted, as well as a recommendation that the accused receive appropriate medical attention.

Ingrida Maciokaite (31) was stabbed to death at the Bridgewater Mews apartments on Linenhall Street in Dundalk on Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Maciakaite was originally from Lithuania but had been living in Dundalk for a number of years with her young daughter and son.

She worked in the cafe and restaurant sector in the Co Louth town.

Online Editors