A man was charged this morning with murdering another man in a flat in Limerick last January.

Man appears in court charged with murder of Martin Clancy

Alex Kelly, (23), originally from O’Malley Park, but with an address at Little O’Curry Street, appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with murdering Martin Clancy on January 1, 2018.

The body of Mr Clancy, aged 45, was found on January 7 last, in an upstairs apartment at Little O’Curry Street.

Mr Clancy, who was originally from Moyross, had been living in the apartment building where he was found.

Details of the alleged killing were not heard.

Mr Kelly, who sat in court wearing a grey t-shirt and navy tracksuit, did not speak during this morning’s brief court hearing.

Detective Sergeant Arthur Ryan, Henry Street Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Kelly on Mulgrave Street, Limerick, at 10.35am this morning.

Det Sgt Ryan said Mr Kelly “made no reply” after he was charged with murder.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy requested free legal aid and applied for the matter be adjourned to July 31.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted free legal aid and adjourned the case for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Kelly was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on July 31.

Online Editors