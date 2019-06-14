Man appears in court charged with murder of his friend on Dublin's O'Connell Street

A MAN has appeared in court accused of murdering his friend, who was stabbed to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

Damien Singleton (28) was remanded in custody for four days after he was charged with murdering Peter Donnelly on Tuesday.

Mr Singleton, of no fixed address but originally from Cork, is charged with murdering Mr Donnelly (39) and production of a knife.

The accused had been taken to Store Street Garda Station after his arrest on Tuesday, but his period of detention had been suspended for a time as he had to be treated for injuries at the Mater Hospital.

Today, Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey told Dublin District Court he arrested Mr Singleton at Store Street station at 7.03pm yesterday evening for the purpose of charging him with offence of Common Law murder.

He explained in ordinary terms the reason for his arrest and cautioned him that he was not obliged to say anything, and that anything he did say could be used in evidence.

Mr Singleton made no reply to the caution and Det Sgt Casey was present when he was charged at 7.58pm with the two offences by Garda Colleen Doherty.

Gda Doherty read over the wording of each charge sheet and he made no reply to either charge.

He was handed a copy of each charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said she was not making any bail application.

Bail can only be granted on a murder charge at High Court level.

Ms Horan asked the judge to direct medical attention for the accused while he is in custody. He had a severe hand injury and needed surgery the day before yesterday, she said.

Judge Smyth said he was not a medical adviser and presumed Mr Singleton would get necessary treatment.

The judge granted free legal aid to the accused after Ms Horan handed a statement of his financial means and said Mr Singleton was unemployed.

He remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on June 18, when he will appear by video link.

The accused, wearing a blue-green top and grey bottoms and runners, and with a plaster cast on his left forearm, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Father-of-one Peter "Rocky" Donnelly was originally from Kilkenny, had been living homeless in Dublin.

He was fatally stabbed on O'Connell Street shortly after 1.30am. He was tended to at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A significant portion of O'Connell Street was sealed-off Tuesday, leading to the road being closed until the afternoon while officers from the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the scene.

Superintendent Paul Costello, from Store Street Garda Station appealed at the time for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

"Any members of the public in the O'Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am, particularly any member of the public who may have taken any mobile phone footage of this incident or any mobile phone footage or dashcam footage in these streets at that time, are asked to contact An Garda Síochána," Supt Costello said.

