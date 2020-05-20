Man appears in court charged with murder of David 'Daithi' Douglas

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of David “Daithi” Douglas, who was shot dead in a gangland attack in a Dublin shop in 2016.

Lee Canavan (31) was extradited from the UK yesterday and brought before Dublin District Court this morning.

Judge John Hughes remanded him in custody, to appear in court again on Wednesday May 27.

Mr Canavan, of no fixed address, is charged with murdering Mr Douglas (55) at Bridgefoot Street in Dublin's south inner city on July 1, 2016.

He is also accused of causing criminal damage to a car at Strand Road, Sandymount on July 4 that year.

Mr Canavan is the fourth man to be charged over the killing of Mr Douglas, who was shot six times in front of his daughter.

Freddie Thompson was convicted by the Special Criminal Court and jailed for life for murder after a trial in August 2018. Nathan Foley pleaded guilty in November 2018 to assisting a criminal organisation and received a six year sentence.

Getaway car driver Gareth Brophy admitted helping to facilitate the murder and was jailed for 10 years in January this year.

Today, Detective Sergeant Mark Kelly told Judge Hughes said he arrested the accused at 4pm yesterday at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, on foot of two warrants that had been issued on March 24, 2017.

He said he handed Mr Canavan a copy of each arrest warrant, and submitted the originals to the court.

The accused was brought to Kevin Street Garda Station, where he was charged at 5.32pm yesterday. His reply to each charge after caution was “no comment,” Det Sgt Kelly said.

He applied for the accused to be remanded in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on the next date.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said she anticipated that the book of evidence was ready and asked for the case to be put in to Wednesday for the service of the book.

She said it was a matter that would be sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court and the accused would be on special escort. She asked for her client to be remanded to Mountjoy Prison, rather than being sent to the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

This made “more sense” than requiring him to be driven to Portlaoise and back up again for his next court appearance, which would be “nonsensical”, she said.

Det Sgt Kelly made the same application.

“We have security arrangements in place and it makes sense for us to bring him directly from Mountjoy,” he said.

Judge Hughes enquired as to why the accused was not simply being remanded to Cloverhill prison. Ms Horan said given the “nature of this matter,” all individuals involved were incarcerated in Mountjoy.

Judge Hughes acceded to the request and remanded him to Mountjoy Prison, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on May 27.

He also recommended all appropriate medical treatment for the accused at Ms Horan’s request.

The solicitor said the accused required urgent medical attention, particularly in relation to a tumour for which he had been receiving care in the UK.

The judge also granted free legal aid after hearing the accused was not working and “of no means.”

No bail application was made on Mr Canavan's behalf as bail cannot be granted at district court level on a murder charge.

The accused, dressed in a navy tracksuit with white Nike logos, was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

He was flown to Ireland yesterday on an Irish Air Corps aircraft after a risk assessment by gardaí deemed it would be "unsafe" for him to travel from London to Dublin on a commercial plane.

Detectives from the Garda Extradition Unit travelled to arrest Mr Canavan at an RAF airbase and returned with him on the Irish military plane.

Mr Canavan's extradition to Ireland was ordered at Westminster Magistrates' Court last week.

Mr Douglas was shot six times as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown, on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8.

He was working with his daughter in the shop owned by his partner when a gunman walked into the shop with a semi-automatic pistol and shot Mr Douglas six times.

Online Editors