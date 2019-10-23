A MAN has appeared in court charged with the false imprisonment and aggravated sexual assault of a teenager over the weekend.

Man appears in court charged with false imprisonment and aggravated sexual assault of teenager

Dean Furlong (25), of Mullagh in Co Cavan, appeared before Monaghan District Court this morning in relation to a number of incidents which are alleged to have occurred between October 17 and October 20.

On Monday three people were arrested as part of a Garda investigation into videos being circulated on social media in relation to a teenager being assaulted.

This morning the accused was brought before the court charged with assault causing serious harm, aggravated sexual assault and false imprisonment of a a 19-year-old at a house in Cavan.

All three charges carry a maximum jail term of life imprisonment on conviction.

A Garda Sergeant told the court that there was an objection to bail, but counsel for the accused said that there was no application for bail at this time.

Gardai asked for reporting restrictions to be put in place preventing the identification of the injured party as “there is an allegation of sexual assault” involved.

The Garda Sergeant also said there was “potentially prejudicial material” on social media and asked the court to “remind people not to share items which may be harmful to any future trial”.

Judge Denis McLaughlin remanded the accused in custody to Castlerea Prison and he will appear before Harristown District Court on Friday, October 26.

The accused, wearing a green hoody, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Legal aid was granted and an application for a psychiatric assessment of the accused while in custody was made.

Two other people arrested in relation to the incident, a man and a woman in their 20s, were released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Publix Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman said: “A 19 year old male is currently being treated at a hospital, also in the North-East.

“Gardaí would like to remind the public of their commitment to combat online criminal activity and encourage any members of the public who view such offending material to refer to their local Garda Station,” the spokesman added.

