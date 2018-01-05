Man appears in court charged with Cavan murder

A man has appeared before a Cavan court sitting charged with murdering man in the Ballyjamesduff area over the New Year period.

A man has appeared before a Cavan court sitting charged with murdering man in the Ballyjamesduff area over the New Year period.

Marek Swider (40), Polish-national, died on January 1 2018 resulting from injuries sustained following an incident at a house on Dublin Street on New Years Eve, December 31 2017.

Tomasz Paszkiewicz (38) is charged with the murder of Mr Swider at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff contrary to Common Law on January 1 2018. Gardaí investigating the murder arrested Paszkiewicz in Cork city centre yesterday, Thursday January 4, from where he was detained at Baileborough Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Paszkiewicz, dressed in a red fleece jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms, appeared before Judge Denis McLoughlin where evidence of arrest, charge and caution were give by Garda Sergeant John Callinan. The defendant made no reply when cautioned. Garda Superintendent Kevin Gavigan informed the court that legal services were offered to the defendant but that he refused.

The defendant was again asked by Judge McLoughlin through an interpreter if he wished to avail of legal aid and he again declined. Due to the seriousness of the charge, Judge McLoughlin said he could not grant bail and remanded the defendant in custody to appear to Cavan District Court in January 11.

Online Editors