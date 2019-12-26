Man appears in court charged in relation to suspicious Christmas Day house fire

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged in relation to a suspicious fire that occurred in Navan, Co Meath on Christmas Day.

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged in relation to a suspicious fire that occurred in Navan, Co Meath on Christmas Day.

David Prescott (35), an English national with no address in Ireland, appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a sitting of Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice, where he was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of criminal damage at the Beechmount estate in Navan at around 9am on Christmas morning.

Garda Ciara Dunican of Navan garda station told the court that in relation to the burglary charge Prescott had replied “I don't agree”, when charged.

He made no reply to the three charges of criminal damage.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In