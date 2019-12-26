Man appears in court charged in relation to suspicious Christmas Day house fire
A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged in relation to a suspicious fire that occurred in Navan, Co Meath on Christmas Day.
David Prescott (35), an English national with no address in Ireland, appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a sitting of Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice, where he was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of criminal damage at the Beechmount estate in Navan at around 9am on Christmas morning.
Garda Ciara Dunican of Navan garda station told the court that in relation to the burglary charge Prescott had replied “I don't agree”, when charged.
He made no reply to the three charges of criminal damage.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Barefoot, and wearing a white disposable boiler suit similar to those worn by garda members of the technical bureau while carrying out forensic work, Prescott did not speak or address the court.
There was no application for bail, and Prescott was remanded in custody to appear in court again on December 31.
An application for legal aid was granted. The court was told that Prescott is not currently working.
While there were no occupants in the house at the time of the fire two adjoining houses had to be evacuated and their residents brought to safety.
Emergency services attended the scene of the fire to extinguish the flames.
The fire service brought the fire under control and the scene was preserved for examination by gardaí.
Online Editors