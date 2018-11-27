A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in relation to an incident that sparked a nationwide CRI alert yesterday.

Man appears in court charged in relation to incident that sparked nationwide CRI alert

The 30-year-old was brought before a sitting of Wexford district court shortly before 11am this morning.

The Wexford man was charged with false imprisonment under Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was also charged with two counts of assault causing harm under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Wearing a blue jumper and navy tracksuit bottoms, the accused did not address the court during the brief hearing.

Gda John Cleary of Enniscorthy garda station gave evidence of arresting the accused at 7.36am yesterday in Wexford and later charging him with false imprisonment.

Gda Olive McNamara, also of Enniscorthy garda station, gave evidence of charging the man at 9.19pm last night in relation to the alleged assault. He made no reply when charged.

Defence counsel for the accused said that there was consent to remand in custody and he will appear before the same court next Tuesday.

An application was also made for legal aid for the defendant who is currently unemployed, the court heard.

After being remanded he indicated briefly at a group of people in court.

Online Editors