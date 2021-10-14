Man and woman to appear in court charged in connection with Child Rescue Alert incident

A man and a woman aged in their 30s will appear before the courts this morning in connection with a Child Rescue Alert that was issued on Tuesday.

The alert was issued by Gardaí who had concerns for the safety of a two-year-old girl who was believed to have been in the Dublin area.

Two adults were arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Non-Fatal offences Against The Person Act and detained at a Dublin Garda Station.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 4, this morning Thursday 14th October, 2021 at 10.30am.

A Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert that had been issued by Gardaí for the child was stood down on Tuesday evening when the child was located safe and well.



