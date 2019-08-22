Man and woman charged with stealing three wax heads from the National Wax Museum

Gardai have charged two people in connection with stealing three wax heads from the National Wax Museum.

Michael Murray (33) and Natasha Rice (33) are alleged to have taken the sculptures - worth an estimated combined total of €90,000 - before gardai stopped them nearby on the city’s quays.

They were granted bail at Dublin District Court today after being charged with theft. The waxwork heads alleged to have been stolen were of famous figures and are believed to have included one of the 12 apostles and an Irish sportsman.

Mr Murray - of no fixed address - and Ms Price - with an address at a city centre hostel - are each charged with one count of stealing three wax heads from the National Wax Museum on Westmoreland Street on August 21.

Garda Niall Cunningham, who had been on duty under Operation Pier, told Judge John O’Leary he arrested Mr Murray at Aston Quay at 3.30pm yesterday on suspicion of handling stolen property.

He was brought to Pearse Street Garda Station, where he was detained and later charged with theft.

He made no reply after caution and was handed a copy of the charge sheet, the garda said.

There was no garda objection to bail subject to conditions.

Mr Murray’s barrister Garrett Casey said these bail terms had already been canvassed and there was consent.

Judge O’Leary granted Mr Murray bail with no cash lodgement required, on condition he stays alcohol-free and signs on, three times a week at Kevin Street Garda Station, between the hours of 9am and 9pm.

“I want him to be sober when he’s signing on,” Judge O’Leary said.

Mr Murray is to stay away from Westmoreland Street and “in particular, the National Wax Museum” under bail terms.

He was remanded on bail, to appear in court again on a date in October, for the directions of the DPP to be made available.

Mr Murray was granted free legal aid after Mr Casey made an application.

“My instructions are that he’s not working,” Mr Casey said.

Garda Sergeant Gail Smith handed in to the court evidence of Ms Rice’s arrest, charge and caution by certificate.

Ms Rice was also granted bail without garda objections and her case was adjourned to the same date.

Neither accused has indicated how they intend to plead to the charges, which are under Section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

