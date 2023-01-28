| 7.8°C Dublin

Man and woman charged with sexual assault of woman at Luas stop

Tom Tuite

A man and a woman have been remanded in custody after they were charged with the sexual assault of a woman at a Luas stop in Dublin.

The pair, who cannot be named to protect the complainant's identity, appeared at Dublin District Court after they were detained at Crumlin station and charged earlier this week.

