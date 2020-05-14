Man and woman charged with perverting the course of justice in Wayne Whelan murder probe

A MAN and woman have been charged with perverting the course of justice by giving false information to gardai investigating a Dublin gun murder.

Lacey O’Connor (28) and Mark Casserly (45) are both alleged to have given false accounts of the movements of a suspect in the killing of Wayne Whelan (42), who was found shot dead in a burning car in the west of the city last year.

Judge Gerard Jones granted them bail at Dublin District Court and adjourned the cases for the preparation of books of evidence.

Mr Whelan’s body was found in a car that was set alight at Mount Andrew Court in Lucan on November 18, 2019. He had suffered a number of gunshot wounds.

Ms O’Connor and Mr Casserly, of Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, are both charged with giving gardai accounts of the movements of Anothony Casserly that they knew to be false.

The charges state that this was with intent to pervert the course of justice in the context of a criminal investigation into the murder of Mr Whelan; Anthony Casserly being a suspect in the murder.

Ms O’Connor is facing one count of this offence, on November 19 last, while Mr Casserly is charged with two counts, on November 5 and 12, all at Rowlagh Park.

Today, Garda Sergeant John Conway said he arrested Ms O’Connor at Ronanstown Garda Station at 9am. She was charged at 9.28am and made no reply after caution. She was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Sgt Conway had no objection to bail subject to conditions. The DPP had directed trial on indictment, he said

Detective Garda Marcus Roantree then gave evidence of Mr Casserly’s arrest, charge and caution this morning, saying he also made no reply to the charges. There was also no objection to bail in his case.

Judge Jones granted bail in the accused’s own bonds of €100 each, with no cash lodgements required.

Under conditions, the accused must surrender any travel documents and sign on at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Mr Casserly had no passport but he undertook not to apply for any travel document or leave the jurisdiction. Mr Casserly is also to provide gardai with a mobile phone number.

The judge extended the time required for the service of the book of evidence and adjourned the case to July 23. He also granted free legal aid.

Neither accused was required to speak during the hearing.

Mr Whelan’s body was found in a burning Toyota on November 18 last. A post mortem determined he died from several gunshot wounds. DNA samples were required to identify his body.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to Mr Whelan’s death. Anthony Casserly (23) and Christopher Moran (50), both from Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court last December charged with murder.

