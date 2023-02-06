Man and woman charged with aggravated burglary at apartment of two Spanish women

A man and a woman charged with being armed with a baton and a knife during an aggravated burglary at the apartment of two Spanish women in Dundalk have been denied bail.

Judge Ciaran Liddy heard one woman was hospitalised following a blow to her head with a piece of wood and threats were made to stab a second woman in the same apartment.

Alan Bird (33), of Tain Court, Bridge Street, Dundalk, Co Louth, and Grace Flanagan (34), from Grange Close, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co Louth, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

It is alleged Mr Bird was armed with a timber baton, and Ms Flanagan had a knife during the incident at Meetinghouse Lane, Linenhall Street in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday.

Garda Liam Gallagher objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case. He alleged that two males and a female with knives and a baton “forced their way in” at about 4am.

The contested bail hearing was told raiders took around €1,300 and luggage from the two women.

They attempted to enter the second woman’s bedroom, but she resisted and held the door.

However, the court heard the raiders “threatened to harm and stab” the other woman, and she let them into the room.

The court heard that she then received a blow to the head, requiring hospitalisation.

The court heard gardaí had gathered CCTV evidence, and stolen property and clothing allegedly matching the raiders was recovered at Mr Bird’s home, where he lived with the co-defendant’s sister.

Solicitor Holly Laher, for Mr Bird, and Ms Flanagan’s barrister, Kevin McCrave, submitted that their clients would abide by bail conditions. However, the garda said that would not alleviate his concerns.

Mr Laher submitted, however, that her client’s means were very limited.

Mr McCrave also said that the complainants were not in court to be cross-examined, his client denied the charges, and there was no evidence of her involvement.

The judge heard it was expected the case would be dealt with at Circuit Court level. Their lawyers submitted that this would result in their clients being held in custody for a lengthier period if denied bail.

Judge Liddy stressed they had the presumption of innocence but refused bail. He directed medical attention for them in prison.

Mr Bird was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday, while Ms Flanagan will face her next hearing at Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.

Legal aid was granted to the pair, who have yet to indicate pleas.