Man allegedly touched girl (13) on leg in approach at Luas stop

Chijoke Richard is accused of sexual assault in the city centre

A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a Luas stop by touching her leg without her consent.

Chijoke Richard (20) is all-eged to have approached and touched the minor in Dublin city centre.

The case against him was adjourned when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Mr Richard, of no fixed add-ress, is charged with sexually assaulting the girl on May 6 last year.

The prosecuting garda told the court she arrested the acc-used for the purpose of charging him and he made no reply after caution. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet, she said.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with at district court level, with the issue of jurisdiction to be considered by the judge.

Outlining the prosecution's case, the garda said it was all-eged the accused approached a 13-year-old girl at the location in question and touched her upper thigh without her permission.

Judge Smyth accepted jur- isdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

He ordered the prosecution to give the defence copies of statements following a request from Peter Keatings, defending.

Judge Smyth granted the accused bail in his own bond of €200, with no cash lodgment required, after hearing there were no garda objections subject to conditions.

Under bail terms, Mr Richard must sign on twice a week at his local garda station.

He is to reside at an address on North Frederick Street, not change address without informing gardaí and provide a contact phone number.

The case was adjourned to a date in January for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Herald