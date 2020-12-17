Man allegedly told workers ‘I’ll kill you all’ in knife threat

A MAN who was refused entry to a business took out a penknife, told staff “I’ll kill you all” and slashed the tyres of a worker’s car, it is alleged.

Leo Halpin (37) admitted causing the damage but has denied producing the knife and threatening to kill staff.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Halpin, of Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, is charged with producing a knife, threatening to kill or cause serious harm to staff and criminal damage at a premises at Coolmine Industrial Park.

Outlining the allegations Garda Quin Hanley said gardaí received a report of an armed incident on March 3, 2020.

It was alleged the accused was refused entry by staff.

According to the prosecution, he then took out a penknife and made “threatening motions” to the staff, before slashing two tyres on a worker’s car that was parked nearby.

He also made threats to staff, saying “I’ll kill you all,” it was alleged.

Nobody was hurt and the value of the damage was €180.

Defence solicitor Fiona Brennan said the accused was pleading guilty to the criminal damage charge but not to the others.

She asked the judge to adjourn the cases and said she thought a probation report would be of “very high significance to the court.”

The accused suffered from a “significant intellectual difficulty” and knew what he did was wrong, she said.



Online Editors