Man allegedly showed four child porn videos to workers at Lotto HQ

Marko Lovric was charged with the possession of child porn at the National Lottery headquarters on Abbey Street

A man has been accused of being in possession of child pornography at the National Lottery's headquarters on Abbey Street in Dublin.

Marko Lovric (27) was allegedly found with four videos on his phone after playing footage to workers who became "upset" and reported it.

He is facing trial after a judge decided his case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

Lovric, with an address at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, is charged with distribution of child pornography at the National Lottery headquarters, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin, on September 1, 2019.

He is also charged with possession of child pornography at the same location on September 23, 2019.

Detective Garda Paul Griffin said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court subject to a judge accepting jurisdiction to deal with it.

Outlining the prosecution's case, he told Dublin District Court that on September 10 last year, he met a man who was working at the National Lottery and he said on September 1, a colleague had reported to him that the accused had come into a room and played a video.

Workers watched it and one of the people became "quite upset" and said what she had watched was child pornography. Garda Griffin met this woman and she provided a statement.

Subsequently, the accused's phone was seized at the lottery headquarters and on examination, four videos were found on the phone which would be classed as child pornography, the court heard.

Of these, three were what was classified as Category 1 - a child involved in sexual activity with another child or adult, Det Gda Griffin said.

Interview

The accused attended Store Street garda station for interview and a file was sent to the DPP.

Judge Bryan Smyth said, having heard the outline of the alleged facts, he was refusing jurisdiction. This means the case will be sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

He extended the time required for the preparation of the book and adjourned the case to a date in January. Mr Lovric was remanded on continuing bail.

The charges against him are under Sections 5 and 6 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

