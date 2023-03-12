| 11.7°C Dublin

Man allegedly involved in feud charged with having a hammer as a weapon

Tom Tuite

A man charged with having a hammer as a weapon in connection with an alleged feud-related “revenge” attack has been denied bail.

Mark Malone (42), of Curragh Lane, Clara, Co Offaly, faced objections to bail when he appeared at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

