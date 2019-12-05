Man allegedly beat up sister and kicked family cat across living room, court hears
A YOUNG man beat up his sister after kicking the family cat across the living room in a rage, it has been alleged.
Colm Dunne (24) is accused of punching his older sister repeatedly around the head and face after kicking the pet when he became “extremely aggressive” in their home.
The case against him was adjourned when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court.
Mr Dunne, with an address at Whitethorn Way, Palmerstown, is charged with one count of assault causing harm to his sister at their home address. He is not charged with any offences in relation to the cat.
The attack is alleged to have happened on July 5 last.
Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the DPP had directed summary disposal of the case at district court level, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.
There was no medical report before the court but photographs of the alleged victim’s injuries were submitted by the prosecution.
Judge McHugh viewed these, saying “a picture paints a thousand words sometimes.”
Outlining the allegations, Sgt Callaghan said gardai were called to Whitethorn Way on July 5, 2019.
The sister alleged that she had been assaulted by her brother, saying he had become extremely aggressive and abusive to her and their mother.
“In a rage, he kicked the cat across the sitting room before striking his sister three times with a closed fist to the side of the face and head,” Sgt Callaghan alleged.
The sister said she had then picked up her phone to call the gardai but her brother prevented her from doing so, holding her by the collar of her top and striking her to the side of the face again.
The court heard the injuries allegedly sustained were “soft tissue.”
The charge against Mr Dunne is under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.
He has not yet indicated to the court how he intends to plead and was not required to address the court.
Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court after hearing the summary of the alleged facts. He adjourned it to a date in January for Mr Dunne to decide how he intends to plead to the charge.
The accused was remanded on continuing bail.
Online Editors