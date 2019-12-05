Man allegedly beat up sister and kicked family cat across living room, court hears

A YOUNG man beat up his sister after kicking the family cat across the living room in a rage, it has been alleged.

A YOUNG man beat up his sister after kicking the family cat across the living room in a rage, it has been alleged.

Colm Dunne (24) is accused of punching his older sister repeatedly around the head and face after kicking the pet when he became “extremely aggressive” in their home.

The case against him was adjourned when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Dunne, with an address at Whitethorn Way, Palmerstown, is charged with one count of assault causing harm to his sister at their home address. He is not charged with any offences in relation to the cat.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In