Man allegedly assaulted father and his daughter outside home

A YOUNG man has been accused of attacking and injuring a father and daughter with a heavy wooden-handled object, breaking the man’s arm.

Dean O’Connell (20) attacked them when they came out of their house after he smashed a car window, it is alleged.

He is facing trial after a judge ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr O’Connell, with an address at Lissadell Green, Drimnagh, is charged with producing a weapon in the course of a dispute, assault causing harm and criminal damage.

Dublin District Court heard the offences were alleged to have happened at an address at Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh, last December 6.

Garda Sergeant Dave Kelly said the DPP was consenting to summary trial of the case in the district court, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, he said it was alleged three men entered the garden of the house and a window on a Nissan Micra in the driveway was smashed.

A man was carrying a woodenhandled instrument, and when two of the residents came out – a man and his daughter – they were assaulted.

The court heard the man suffered a break to his left arm and bruising to his chest, inflicted with the heavy object.

His daughter suffered bruising to her right forearm, the court heard.

The second criminal damage charge related to a broken downstairs front window, Sgt Kelly said.

Mr O’Connell was identified by the woman as having carried out the attack.

A warrant was obtained, and €150 worth of cannabis was allegedly found in a search of the accused’s home.

Judge Walsh refused jurisdiction to deal with the assault case after hearing the summary of evidence.

All the charges could “travel together”, he said, and adjourned the case to a date next month.

Mr O’Connell was not required to be in court for the jurisdiction hearing, and the judge said he was to be notified of the next date.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.