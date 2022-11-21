| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Man agreed to hold €100,000 of drugs ‘over threats to family’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Sonya McLean

A man agreed to hold over €100,000 of drugs after he was told that if he wasn’t there for “the drop” something would happen to his mother and his family home, a court has heard.

Peter Mellors (22) began to abuse cannabis to self-medicate following the diagnosis of a neurological condition, similar to multiple sclerosis, when he was 17. The court heard that the condition can lead to episodes of blindness and occasional paralysis of his legs.

Most Watched

Privacy